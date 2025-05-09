Who is representing India at Miss World this year?
What's the story
Nandini Gupta, a 21-year-old beauty queen from Rajasthan, is representing India in the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant.
Crowned Femina Miss India World in 2023, Gupta is competing on the international stage.
The event kicked off with tourism activities on Wednesday in Hyderabad. And this year also marks the second consecutive year that India is hosting the Miss World pageant.
Background
Gupta's journey from a small village to the international stage
Gupta belongs to a modest farming family from Kota, Rajasthan.
Speaking to SheThePeople, she revealed, "I was born in a small village. My father is a farmer, my mother is a homemaker, and I have a younger sister. We also have a little Labrador, Banjo. I grew up playing in the fields of mustard, millets, and black chickpeas."
She studied at Saint Paul's Senior Secondary School and pursued business management from Lala Lajpat Rai College, Mumbai.
Statement
'Fills me with pride to represent India on home soil'
Speaking at a Trident Hyderabad press conference on Tuesday, Gupta said she was proud to represent India on home soil.
She said, "It fills me with pride to represent India on home soil. Telangana's charm, warmth, and diversity will certainly be a memorable backdrop for this transformative journey. I'm excited to welcome the world here."
She added that determination is key to achieving one's goals, no matter where they start from.
Initiative
Gupta's social initiative aligns with Miss World's motto
Gupta has launched Project Ekta, an initiative aimed at bringing lasting and meaningful changes in the lives of differently-abled individuals.
The project strives to foster a culture of acceptance and mutual respect for people with special needs.
This initiative perfectly aligns with the beauty pageant's motto, "Beauty with a purpose."
The grand opening ceremony of Miss World 2025 is scheduled for Saturday in Hyderabad, with it concluding on May 31.