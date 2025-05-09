What's the story

Nandini Gupta, a 21-year-old beauty queen from Rajasthan, is representing India in the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant.

Crowned Femina Miss India World in 2023, Gupta is competing on the international stage.

The event kicked off with tourism activities on Wednesday in Hyderabad. And this year also marks the second consecutive year that India is hosting the Miss World pageant.