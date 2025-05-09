Who's got the biggest net worth on 'Battleground'?
What's the story
The latest addition to the Indian Battleground reality show is an action-packed fitness and challenge-based program with a starry panel of judges.
It includes Indian cricket sensation Shikhar Dhawan, TV actor Rubina Dilaik, and former model-turned-actor Asim Riaz, who was removed from the show due to aggressive behavior.
Each judge brings a unique flavor to the show, shaping it into a fierce survival-based competition. But beyond their roles, ever wondered who's the richest judge on the panel? Let's find out.
Dhawan
Dhawan is the richest mentor
Unsurprisingly, Dhawan is the richest mentor on the show.
According to India Times, in 2024, his net worth stood at around ₹125 crore. He owns a ₹5 crore house, luxury vehicles, brand deals, luxurious accessories, and recently, NPL stints.
Abhishek Malhan follows closely with a net worth of ₹98cr, reports English Jagran. He earns primarily through his YouTube channel, brand endorsements, and Instagram content.
Riaz has built a ₹41cr network through modeling, music videos, fitness gigs, and TV appearances.
Wealth
Dilaik and Dalal's net worth
Dilaik, who rose to fame with Choti Bahu and won Bigg Boss 14, has built a net worth of ₹31cr. Her income stems from TV shows, brand endorsements, Instagram promotions, and paid appearances at events and reality shows.
At last, Rajat Dalal's net worth is estimated at ₹17cr, built through fitness ventures, brand endorsements, and a strong social media presence, reports IndiaTimes.
His business acumen and influencer reach have made him one of the most successful contestants of Bigg Boss.
Show format
'Battleground' format and judging panel
In Battleground, Dhawan takes charge as a super mentor while Dilaik, Dalal, and Malhan each head a team of four.
Riaz was initially part of the show but was removed due to aggressive behavior, and his team leadership role has since been reassigned.
The players compete in a Bootcamp-style Battleground House, where 16 players participate in physical competitions. The winners earn 'credits' for their tasks.
The Amazon show mixes strategy, drama, and adventure to create a first-of-its-kind survival-based competition.