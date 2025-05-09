What's the story

The latest addition to the Indian Battleground reality show is an action-packed fitness and challenge-based program with a starry panel of judges.

It includes Indian cricket sensation Shikhar Dhawan, TV actor Rubina Dilaik, and former model-turned-actor Asim Riaz, who was removed from the show due to aggressive behavior.

Each judge brings a unique flavor to the show, shaping it into a fierce survival-based competition. But beyond their roles, ever wondered who's the richest judge on the panel? Let's find out.