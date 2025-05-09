'Gram Chikitsalay' review: Amol Parashar is scene-stealer in realistic series
What's the story
Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak's new series, Gram Chikitsalay, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is somewhat, if not completely, cut from the same cloth as Panchayat and Dupahiya.
This is unsurprising, because the creator of Panchayat—Deepak Kumar Mishra—has also created Gram Chikitsalay.
Five episodes long, it is led excellently by Parashar, and Pathak lends able support despite his limited screentime.
Story
The story of a determined doctor in a village
Gram Chikitsalay underlines the journey of Dr. Prabhat (Parashar), an ambitious, determined man who starts a new job at a public health center in a remote, downtrodden village called Bhatkandi.
Stereotypes and ill information run amok, the villagers trust the local quack, "Dr" Chetak, and corruption runs rampant.
Can Dr. Prabhat transform the village? Or will he go back to the city?
#1
Draws you in with its mix of interesting, rooted characters
Through Panchayat, Dupahiya, Mirzapur, and Pataal Lok, Prime Video has developed a fantastic, inimitable grip over the stories from the heartland, and GC is another addition to this list.
The whiff of rural land is present here, too, as are several relatable, curious characters who impress you from the first scene and stay with you till the last.
#2
More on the above aspect
Phutani (Anandeshwar Dwivedi) and Govind (Akash Makhija), who play Dr. Prabhat's associates, are absolute scene-stealers.
They will instantly remind you of Prahlad and Vikas, the memorable, exceptionally warm, and stunningly realistic supporting characters from Panchayat.
If GC spawns more seasons, expect a similar, warm camaraderie between these three characters.
#3
Doesn't romanticize the lack of facilities in villages
GC is determined to expose how rural areas often get the short end of the stick.
Prabhat feels he can fix everything by filing an official complaint, but rural issues run deep, and an application never changes anything.
In its five episodes, it also discusses issues corroding rural India (primarily the lack of health facilities and roads)—a sub-plot that Panchayat struggles with.
#4
Areas where it could have been better
However, GC leaves a lot to be desired.
It has jarring tonal shifts as the show progresses, and the series seems confined, limited to repetitive gags.
It relies too much on sentimentality and too little on narrative/character arcs, throwing in a suspense-mystery element that it ties awkwardly, eventually.
Also, it's unable to mine humor out of some interesting, unusual situations.
#5
Where are the women?
The world of GC is majorly, if not completely, populated by men, and there are only two women who get some screentime.
Garima Vikrant Singh delivers a splendid performance as Indu, a nurse, while Akansha Ranjan Kapoor essays Dr. Gargi.
Apart from these, surprisingly, GC doesn't feel the need to include any other solid female character, and this fictional world feels incomplete and fragmented.
#6
The lack of known faces hurts it
GC also suffers due to the lack of familiar faces.
Consider, in contrast, how Panchayat benefited heavily from Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav's presence.
Plus, GC would have been more enjoyable had it combined its social commentary with laugh-out-loud humor (like Dupahiya).
Due to some of its drab sequences, Gram Chikitsalay sometimes becomes a slog to sit through.
Verdict
Not perfect, but still enjoyable; 3/5 stars
Parashar perfectly encapsulates the angst, frustration of a man who sees his dream falling apart by the minute.
He anchors the show with utmost finesse, and you will see shades of Panchayat's Sachiv ji in him (it's the same playbook).
I wish GC had more humor and riveting characters to support its inherent charm, but despite its flaws, it remains binge-worthy.
3/5 stars.