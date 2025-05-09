What's the story

Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak's new series, Gram Chikitsalay, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is somewhat, if not completely, cut from the same cloth as Panchayat and Dupahiya.

This is unsurprising, because the creator of Panchayat—Deepak Kumar Mishra—has also created Gram Chikitsalay.

Five episodes long, it is led excellently by Parashar, and Pathak lends able support despite his limited screentime.