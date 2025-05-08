Disney plans new theme park with crystal-castle in Abu Dhabi
What's the story
The Walt Disney Company has officially announced Abu Dhabi as the destination for its seventh theme park.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, with Disney revealing a crystal-like spiraling castle at the center of its concept.
This new park will be a part of a larger entertainment complex on Yas Island, which already hosts several other theme parks such as Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
Park attractions
Yas Island: A global theme park destination
Developed less than two decades ago, Yas Island has already established itself as a global theme park destination.
From a 3D movie theater to the fastest roller coaster and the coaster with the highest non-inverted loop, Yas Island has some of the most technologically advanced attractions in the world.
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi even holds the Guinness World Record for the largest indoor marine theme park on the planet.
Collaboration
Disney partners with Miral for Abu Dhabi theme park
Disney will work with Miral, a United Arab Emirates-based company that has built all other theme parks on Yas Island.
"This seventh Disney theme park resort will combine Disney's iconic stories, characters, and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture," Disney said in a media statement.
Disney Abu Dhabi's opening date has not yet been revealed.
Controversy
Disney's expansion amid criticism
Disney's move to establish a theme park in Abu Dhabi comes at a time when it has been criticized for not taking a stronger stand against the anti-LGBTQ+ policies in Florida, where its corporate headquarters are based.
Despite the criticism, Disney's "experiences" sector—theme parks and cruises—still makes up 60% of its annual profit even during an economic downturn.
Disney's CEO Bob Iger noted that building a theme park in a location is a huge endorsement of the location.