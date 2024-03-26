Next Article

Who is the first Miss Saudi Arabia to contest in Miss Universe pageant?

Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe for first time!

What's the story In an unprecedented move, Saudi Arabia has declared its first-ever participation in the esteemed Miss Universe pageant. The nation's delegate is a 27-year-old model and social media personality, Rumy Alqahtani, hailing from Riyadh. Alqahtani took to Instagram to announce the news on Monday, stating, "This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition."

Alqahtani: A seasoned participant in global beauty contests

Alqahtani is not a newbie in the realm of global beauty contests. She has previously participated in pageants such as the Miss & Mrs Global Asian event held in Malaysia. She has earned numerous titles including Miss Saudi Arabia, Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia), Miss Arab World Peace 2021, and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia). Speaking to Arab News, she said, "My contributions are to learn about world cultures and to transfer our authentic Saudi culture and heritage to the world."

Progressive reforms in Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince's leadership

This groundbreaking involvement in the Miss Universe pageant is one of many reforms spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The Crown Prince has been instrumental in transforming Saudi Arabia's image from a traditionally conservative country to one that progressively embraces change. These changes encompass easing strict societal and religious norms, empowering women with basic rights, and even hosting music concerts.

Enhanced rights and opportunities for women in Saudi Arabia

Women in Saudi Arabia can now drive, take part in mixed-gender events, and apply for passports without needing male guardianship. The nation has also made advancements in sports and entertainment, officially submitting a bid for the 2034 Men's FIFA World Cup and hosting music concerts. Furthermore, non-Muslim diplomats have been granted the right to purchase alcohol in Saudi Arabia.

When is Miss Universe 2024 going to take place?

The 73rd edition of the coveted pageant will be hosted by Mexico. The announcement, made on the coronation night of Miss Universe 2023, marks a special honor for the host country. The event is scheduled to take place in September this year. Notably, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua was crowned the 2023 Miss Universe, making her the first Nicaraguan woman to have won the crown.