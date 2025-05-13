153 to 149: Virat Kohli's best knocks in away Tests
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
In his illustrious 14-year-long career, Kohli scored a staggering 9,230 runs in the red-ball format.
He did so in just 210 innings at an impressive average of 46.85.
Kohli's remarkable journey is defined by an extraordinary record of scoring 30 centuries and 31 fifties in Tests.
Here we look at his best Test knocks in away conditions.
#1
115 & 141 vs Australia, 2014
In 2014, on his Test captaincy debut against Australia in Adelaide, Kohli displayed his aggressive batting.
Chasing a target of 364 runs, he scored a quickfire 141 runs off 175 balls.
Although India fell short by 48 runs, Kohli's intent and aggression shone as he also scored a century (115 off 184 balls) in the first innings.
The match set the tone for both Kohli and India for the decade to come.
#2
153 vs South Africa, 2018
In a tough match against South Africa in Centurion in 2018, Kohli scored a valiant 217-ball 153 in the second innings (15 fours).
Walking in at the 10th over, Kohli contributed nearly half of India's total of 307 runs as he was the last man to be dismissed.
Murali Vijay (46) was the only other Indian batter to touch the 40-run mark in the innings.
Despite his brilliant performance, India lost the match by 135 runs.
#3
149 vs England, 2018
Kohli's first Test century on English soil was a memorable one in Birmingham.
It was the opener of the 2018 series as India were reduced to 100/5 while responding to England's first innings total of 287/10.
The then-Indian skipper brilliantly operated with the tail-enders and scored a brilliant 149 off 225 balls, including 22 fours and a six.
No other batter could even touch the 30-run mark as India finished at 274/10. The visitors, however, eventually lost that contest.
#4
54 & 41 in Johannesburg, 2018
One of Kohli's most underrated Test innings came against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018.
Despite the challenging pitch conditions which even saw the hosts requesting the game to be called off, Kohli scored 54 runs off 106 balls and followed it up with another solid performance of 41 runs off just 79 balls.
His efforts contributed significantly to India's eventual win margin of 63 runs.