May 13, 202511:09 am

What's the story

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

In his illustrious 14-year-long career, Kohli scored a staggering 9,230 runs in the red-ball format.

He did so in just 210 innings at an impressive average of 46.85.

Kohli's remarkable journey is defined by an extraordinary record of scoring 30 centuries and 31 fifties in Tests.

Here we look at his best Test knocks in away conditions.