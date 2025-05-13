Virat Kohli clocked 12 Test hundreds in SENA nations: Stats
What's the story
Prolific Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The batsman has had a remarkable journey over 14 years in the longest format of the game.
Meanwhile, Test performance in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA countries) is often used as a yardstick to judge the caliber of cricketers from the sub-continent.
On this note, let's decode Kohli's Test numbers in SENA countries.
Tally
Third-most runs by an Asian batter in SENA Tests
Overall in SENA nations, Kohli smashed 3,781 runs from 93 innings at 41.54, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has 12 tons and 14 fifties from 48 matches.
In terms of Asian batters with the most runs in these nations, Kohli is only behind his compatriots Sachin Tendulkar (5,387) and Rahul Dravid (3,909).
No other player has 3,000-plus runs in this regard.
Record holder
Kohli's run-scoring prowess in challenging conditions
Kohli boasts the most runs by an Asian batter in a bilateral Test series in SENA countries, having clocked 692 runs at 86.50 in the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was played on Australian soil.
Having scored 593 runs at 59.3 in the 2018 Test tour of England, he owns the third-most runs by an Asian batter in a bilateral series in England.
Stats
Most Test tons by an Asian batter in Australia
Kohli's tally of seven Test tons in Australia is the joint-second most for a visiting batter.
He stands par with England's Wally Hammond. Jack Hobbs, another Englishman, tops this list with nine hundreds.
Across 18 Tests on Australian soil, Kohli has scored 1,542 runs at 46.72. This includes seven centuries and four half-centuries.
Among Indians, only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (1,809) has scored more Test runs Down Under.
Numbers
Stats in England, NZ, and SA
In 17 matches on English soil, Kohli bagged 1,096 runs from 33 innings at 33.21. He owns two tons and 5 fifties.
The star batter returned with 252 runs at 26 across four Tests on NZ soil (100: 1, 50: 1).
Across nine Test matches in South Africa, Kohli scored 891 runs at an average of 49.50.
He registered two centuries and four fifties with the best score of 153.
Overseas success
Kohli's dominance overseas and historic victories
Under Sourav Ganguly's leadership, India began to showcase their class in overseas Tests.
However, it was under Kohli that India really started dominating in tough conditions of these nations.
He became the first Indian captain to win a Test series on Australian soil during the 2018-19 series and took his team to seven wins out of 24 matches in SENA countries.
No other Indian captain has even four wins in this regard.
Career
Kohli owns fourth-most Test runs for India
Kohli overall featured in 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85.
He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt. Tendulkar (15,921), Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) are the only Indians ahead of Kohli in terms of Test runs.
Kohli smashed seven double-tons in his illustrious Test career and each of them came while leading the team.
No other batter has even six double-tons as a designated captain.
