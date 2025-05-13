What's the story

Prolific Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The batsman has had a remarkable journey over 14 years in the longest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Test performance in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA countries) is often used as a yardstick to judge the caliber of cricketers from the sub-continent.

On this note, let's decode Kohli's Test numbers in SENA countries.