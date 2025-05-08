Decoding the stats of England's new Test call-up James Rew
What's the story
Somerset's 21-year-old cricketer James Rew has been called up to the England Test squad for their upcoming match against Zimbabwe.
This comes after the unfortunate withdrawal of Jordan Cox due to an abdominal muscle injury.
The young batsman is making his debut in the squad after a stellar season where he has been averaging 54.71 in the County Championship.
Setbacks
Cox's injury history and Rew's rise
Cox, who was initially picked for the squad after missing out on his Test debut due to thumb fracture in New Zealand, has been ruled out yet again.
He picked up his abdominal injury while playing for Essex at Taunton over the weekend. Scans have confirmed he won't be able to play against Zimbabwe.
The young Somerset batsman, Rew, has been on selectors' radar for some time now.
Rising star
Rew's impressive cricketing journey
Rew's cricketing journey has been nothing short of impressive.
He scored a fourth-innings century in the same County Championship match, where he anchored Somerset's chase of 321 runs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this made him the youngest Englishman since Denis Compton to score 10 First-Class centuries.
His remarkable performance at the England Under-19s side that finished runners-up at the 2022 U19 World Cup further underscores his potential.
Stats
A look at Rew's impressive FC stats
In 45 FC matches (78 innings), Rew owns 2,688 runs at an average of 43.35. He has hammered 10 tons and 8 fifties.
In the 2025 County Championship Division One, Rew has scored 383 runs from 5 matches (8 innings). The batter averages 54.71 as mentioned with the help of two tons and a fifty.
He is the 2nd-highest scorer for Somerset this season after Tom Banton, who owns 436 runs at 54.50.
Meanwhile, in the 2024 County Championship Division One, Rew scored 726 runs from 14 matches at 36.30 with two tons and three fifties.