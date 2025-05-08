BCB awaits clarity on India, Pakistan tours amid rising tensions
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is keeping a close eye on rising tensions between India and Pakistan, which may affect its cricket fixtures with the two nations.
The Bangladesh team is slated to play a five-match T20I series in Pakistan at the end of May.
Meanwhile, India will tour Bangladesh in August for three ODIs and three T20Is.
However, the plans have been thrown into uncertainty after India's Operation Sindoor on Wednesday targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Decision timeline
BCB president announces decision deadline
The Bangladesh cricket team will play two T20Is against UAE in Sharjah on May 17 and 19, before traveling to Pakistan for their series from May 25.
BCB President Faruq Ahmed has said a final decision on the tour of Pakistan will be taken by May 10.
A BCB official confirmed this position saying, "We have not been informed that matches will not be taking place."
Tour uncertainties
Concerns over India's tour of Bangladesh
While the Indian cricket team's tour to Bangladesh, isn't directly connected to the India-Pakistan conflict, a former Bangladeshi military officer's comments have raised concerns over this tour.
Retired Major General ALM Fazlur Rahman suggested on Facebook that Bangladesh should "occupy the seven states of North-East India" if India attacks Bangladesh.
After these remarks, Times of India reported BCCI might boycott the Bangladesh tour.
Commitment expected
BCB insists on India's commitment to tour
Despite the speculation, the BCB has said that they have heard nothing from India about a cancelation or suspension of the tour.
A BCB official told Daily Star, "All cricket boards are obligated to honor their FTP commitment and they expect India to complete the tour."
The official added, "We have understanding with cricket boards according to FTP commitments. It is still a political matter and if a concern comes, it will be addressed."