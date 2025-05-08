What's the story

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is keeping a close eye on rising tensions between India and Pakistan, which may affect its cricket fixtures with the two nations.

The Bangladesh team is slated to play a five-match T20I series in Pakistan at the end of May.

Meanwhile, India will tour Bangladesh in August for three ODIs and three T20Is.

However, the plans have been thrown into uncertainty after India's Operation Sindoor on Wednesday targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.