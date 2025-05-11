What's the story

Virat Kohli's reported Test retirement is the hottest news in the cricketing circles lately.

The star batter has been a force to reckon with in the format, though his numbers in the last few years have been paltry.

Meanwhile, Kohli is still the most successful Indian captain in Tests.

He, in fact, almost powered India to a historic win on his Test captaincy debut.

Here we revisit that historic game against Australia.