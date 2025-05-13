What's the story

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been on a disappointing downturn in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, ending up with just three wins from 11 matches.

This performance has now seen them bow out of the playoff race for this year.

The Men in Pink faltered in multiple areas as they also struggled with injuries to key players.

Here we present the reasons behind their torrid run this season.