What's the story

The Gujarat Titans will have their full set of overseas players when the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes on May 17.

England's Jos Buttler and South Africa's Gerald Coetzee will join the team on May 14, as per ESPNcricinfo.

They were the only two international players from the GT squad who left India after a week-long suspension of IPL due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.