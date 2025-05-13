IPL 2025: Buttler, Coetzee to rejoin GT on May 14
What's the story
The Gujarat Titans will have their full set of overseas players when the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes on May 17.
England's Jos Buttler and South Africa's Gerald Coetzee will join the team on May 14, as per ESPNcricinfo.
They were the only two international players from the GT squad who left India after a week-long suspension of IPL due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
Squad status
Other overseas players remained in India
The other international players - Rashid Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, and Karim Janat - remained with the rest of the squad in India during the suspension period.
However, it is worth noting that Rutherford has been named in the West Indies ODI squad for a series in England from May 29 to June 3.
This coincides with IPL's playoff stage.
Team performance
Gujarat Titans lead IPL 2025 points table
Currently, the Gujarat Titans lead the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points, ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on net run rate.
The team has three matches left in the league phase.
They were also the first team to resume training once a ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced on May 10, paving the way for IPL's resumption.
Schedule update
Revised IPL schedule released
The IPL has issued a revised schedule for the rest of the season, featuring 13 league games and four playoff fixtures.
The remaining league phase will be held at six venues - Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, the venues for the playoffs are yet to be announced. The playoff dates are: Qualifier 1 (May 29); Eliminator (May 30); Qualifier 2 (June 1); Final (June 3).
Playoffs
GT all but likely to enter playoffs
Table-toppers GT boast of an excellent NRR (+0.793), having attained 16 points from 11 matches.
They must win at least one of their remaining three game to officially qualify for the playoffs.
From here on, they would be eyeing a top-two finish. Their top-three batters Buttler, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan have been on a roll.
Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have been brilliant in the bowling arena.