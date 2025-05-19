BCCI denies withdrawal from ACC events amid India-Pakistan tensions: Details
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strongly refuted reports of its withdrawal from the Asia Cup and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified this position in a conversation with Cricbuzz.
He said that no discussions or decisions have been made on the events in the board, nor have they communicated such decisions to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Clarification
No discussions on Asia Cup or ACC events
Dismissing the reports as unfounded, Saikia said, "Such news are devoid of any truth as till now BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the upcoming ACC events."
He further stressed that no discussions have taken place at any level on the Asia Cup or other ACC events.
"It may be said that BCCI will announce in due course as and when any discussion on any ACC events should take place," he added.
Current priorities
BCCI's focus remains on IPL and England tour
Saikia clarified that the board's current focus is only on the ongoing IPL season and the upcoming series in the UK against England.
This comes amid the escalating cross-border tensions, after India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.
However, Saikia reiterated that any news or reports regarding these events are purely speculative and imaginary at this stage.
Report
Reports of India pulling out
Earlier this morning, it was reported that India has decided to neither participate in nor host the 2025 Asia Cup amid rising cross-border tensions with Pakistan. The news was confirmed by sources to India Today.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka this year.
If India doesn't take part, the event may be canceled or scrapped altogether due to financial implications.