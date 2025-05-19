Fastest to 8,000 runs in T20 cricket (by innings)
What's the story
Delhi Capitals's KL Rahul slammed a fine hundred versus Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 112, powered DC to 199/3 in 20 overs. However, GT later scripted a 10-wicket win to crush DC.
During his knock, Rahul also completed 8,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Here are the fastest batters to this feat.
#1
Chris Gayle: 213 innings
As per Cricbuzz, Universe Boss Chris Gayle is the fastest player to 8,000 runs in T20 cricket by innings.
He took only 213 innngs to unlock this achievement.
Overall, Gayle is the highest run-getter in the format, with 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22.
He owns a record 22 centuries, the most for a batter. His tally also includes 88 half-centuries.
#2
Babar Azam: 218 innings
In 2022, Pakistan's Babar Azam became the second-fastest player to 8,000 T20 runs. He attained the feat with a superb ton against England in the 2nd T20I.
Babar entered the 8,000-run mark in 218 innings.
As of now, the former Pakistan skipper has scored 11,314 runs from 319 T20s at an average of 43.18. His tally includes 11 tons, the second-most after Gayle.
#3
KL Rahul: 224 innings
Rahul now occupies the third spot on this list, which means he is the fastest Indian to 8,000 T20 runs.
He broke the record of legend Virat Kohli, who had reached the landmark in 243 innings.
In 237 T20s, Rahul has raced to 8,079 runs at an average of 42.74. His tally includes seven tons and a strike-rate of 136.53.