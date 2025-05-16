How has Rinku Singh fared against Yash Dayal in IPL?
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will resume after nearly a 10-day suspension with an exciting face-off between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this much-awaited clash on May 17.
KKR, who are on the brink of getting eliminated, will be keen to stop RCB from doing the double over them.
Context
Why does this story matter?
KKR's Rinku Singh hasn't had a solid IPL campaign and he will be keen to produce substance if the eastern giants are to come out unscathed in Bengaluru.
Rinku's battle against RCB pacer Yash Dayal will entice fans.
A couple of years ago, Rinku had tormented Dayal by pulling off a heist in a match between KKR and Gujarat Titans.
Summary
Rinku strikes at 336.26 versus Dayal
As per ESPNcricinfo, across three IPL innings, Rinku has scored 37 runs off Dayal's bowling.
He has faced 11 balls, striking at 336.26. He has belted Dayal for 5 sixes and a four. Notably, there have been two dot balls and one dismissal in this duel between the two players.
Information
Rinku has been dismissed 7 times by left-arm pacers
Rinku averages 23.14 versus left-arm pacers in IPL, scoring 162 runs. Across 27 innings, he has been dismissed 7 times (SR: 180). Meanwhile, Dayal has claimed 17 wickets of left-handed batters with an economy rate of 9.55 across 36 IPL innings.