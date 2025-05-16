What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will resume after nearly a 10-day suspension with an exciting face-off between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this much-awaited clash on May 17.

KKR, who are on the brink of getting eliminated, will be keen to stop RCB from doing the double over them.