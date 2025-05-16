Chivanga replaces injured Gwandu in Zimbabwe's one-off Test versus England
What's the story
Zimbabwe's cricket team faces a challenge ahead of their one-off Test against England.
Fast bowler Trevor Gwandu has been ruled out due to a left groin strain.
His absence from the match, scheduled for May 22 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, could impact the team's bowling options.
This will be Zimbabwe's first Test appearance on English soil in over two decades, the last one having taken place in 2003.
Replacement
Zimbabwe's squad sees a change
In light of Gwandu's injury, Tanaka Chivanga has been called in as a replacement.
Chivanga, who made his Test debut against the West Indies in February 2023, is making a comeback after recovering from an injury he sustained during his second Test against Ireland in Belfast last year.
His inclusion adds depth to Zimbabwe's bowling options for the upcoming match against England.
Player stats
Gwandu's performance in Tests
Although he didn't feature in the recent Tests against Bangladesh, Gwandu participated in Zimbabwe's one-off Test against Ireland.
He picked three wickets in two innings in the match. Overall in two matches, he owns 4 scalps for Zimbabwe at 55.75.
His exclusion from the squad for the upcoming England Test will now see Zimbabwe alter their playig XI.
The player's injury was reported on Friday, May 16.
Information
Zimbabwe Test squad
Zimbabwe Test squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Tanaka Chivanga, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.