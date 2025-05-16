What's the story

Zimbabwe's cricket team faces a challenge ahead of their one-off Test against England.

Fast bowler Trevor Gwandu has been ruled out due to a left groin strain.

His absence from the match, scheduled for May 22 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, could impact the team's bowling options.

This will be Zimbabwe's first Test appearance on English soil in over two decades, the last one having taken place in 2003.