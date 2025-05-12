When did India last play a Test sans Rohit-Kohli?
What's the story
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of India's most celebrated cricketing figures, recently announced their retirement from Test cricket.
Their decision has left fans wondering when was the last time India played a Test match without either of these stalwarts.
Well, the answer goes back to 2022 during India's tour to South Africa when both were absent for the second Test in Johannesburg.
Johannesburg Test
Last Test without Kohli, Rohit
Notably, Kohli, who was then the captain of the team, missed this match due to an upper back spasm.
Meanwhile, Rohit was ruled out of the entire series due to a hamstring injury.
In their absence, KL Rahul captained India but unfortunately led them to a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa.
Opening the batting, Rahul scored 50 and 8 in his maiden Test as captain.
Captaincy shift
Kohli's return and captaincy transition
Kohli returned for the final Test of that series, which turned out to be his last international game as captain.
Rohit then became India's red-ball skipper. Meanwhile, both players played their last Tests on the 2024-25 tour of Australia.
Their departure will mark a major transition in Indian cricket, with both players having been instrumental in forming the team's batting strategy for nearly a decade.
Kohli
Kohli owns fourth-most Test runs for India
Kohli featured in 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85. He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt.
Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) are the only Indians ahead of Kohli in terms of Test runs.
Kohli smashed seven double-tons in his illustrious Test career and each of them has come while leading the team.
No other batter has even six double-tons as a designated captain.
Rohit
Rohit's Test career: A journey of highs and lows
Rohit scored a stunning 177 on his debut Test, the second-highest by an Indian debutant.
However, despite a long career, he played only 67 Tests due to inconsistencies and injuries.
Across his Test career, Rohit scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57 (100s: 12, 50s: 12).
Each of Rohit's 12 Test tons resulted in victories for India. No other batter with six-plus tons has a 100% record.