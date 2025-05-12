Who will succeed Virat Kohli as India's number four (Tests)?
Virat Kohli's Test retirement is the hottest news in cricket circles lately.
Now, the question arises, who will fill in his shoes in the Indian squad for their upcoming tour of England?
Kohli was an integral part of India's middle order, and his absence would leave selectors with little time to find a suitable replacement.
Let's take a look at some contenders for the number four spot in Tests.
Contender #1
Sarfaraz Khan is a strong contender
Known for his phenomenal consistency in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan is a prime candidate to replace Kohli at number four.
He has had an impressive start in Tests with four 50-plus scores in 11 innings, including a memorable 150 against New Zealand.
His First-Class average is an impressive 65.61.
However, selectors have been worried about his technique against moving balls—something he might have to work on if picked for the England tour.
Contender #2
Nitish Kumar Reddy: A rising star
Nitish Kumar Reddy is another promising player who could replace Kohli.
He showed his skills during the 2024-25 Australia tour, scoring 298 runs at an average of 37.25 in nine Test innings, including one century.
Although he batted lower down the order in Australia, Reddy could be promoted as his technique has impressed many.
The 21-year-old can also chip in with medium-pace bowling occasionally.
Contender #3
Devdutt Padikkal is a left-handed option
Devdutt Padikkal could also be a good replacement for Kohli in the middle order.
The left-handed batter has scored 90 runs at an average of 30 in three Test innings so far, including one half-century.
His solid technique and skill-set could come in handy in adjusting to England's conditions.
Padikkal also has a decent average of 41.39 in First-Class cricket, which further strengthens his case.
Contender #4
Shreyas Iyer can make a potential comeback
A key member of India's ODI unit, Shreyas Iyer, could make a return to the Test team.
He announced his arrival in the Test arena with a debut hundred in 2021 though his numbers saw a dip later on.
Despite being out of the Test team since January 2024, his recent red-ball performance could earn him a recall.
In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, he scored an impressive 480 runs at an average of 68.57.