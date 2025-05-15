What's the story

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has delayed the commencement of its preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

CSA's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe confirmed that the Proteas will now start training on June 3.

This comes as a huge relief to all Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises as the schedule of the ongoing edition has been tweaked due to the recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

The final will now take place on June 3.