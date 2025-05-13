Delhi Ranji coach reveals Virat Kohli was eyeing England tour
What's the story
Virat Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket has raised questions about its impact on the Indian team.
Sarandeep Singh, however, believes Kohli was well-prepared for the upcoming England tour and had mentally prepared himself to face any pressure.
Singh said, "He was definitely one of the main players... He was well-prepared this time he is going to perform well in England."
England series
Kohli wanted to play in England
Sarandeep told Star Sports, "I spoke to Virat a few weeks ago and asked him if he would play county cricket to prepare for the England series . To this he said, 'I will play 2 matches of India-A in England' and I want to score 4-5 centuries in the England series, like I did in 2018 when he came to play Ranji matches."
This statement shows that Kohli had no intention of retiring.
Impact
Singh emphasizes Kohli's unique role in Indian cricket
Singh emphasized the unique role Kohli had in Team India, especially during tough times.
He remembered Kohli's huge contribution to India's win in Australia and noted the constant pressure he was under.
"He was the one who scored a 100 in Australia. Other than that, the game was not going well. So, there is always a little pressure on Virat," Singh added.
Team dynamics
No replacements for Kohli and Rohit, says Singh
Singh also shared his thoughts on how Kohli's retirement could affect the Indian team.
He said there are no proper replacements for both Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Test cricket.
"It will definitely affect them... I believe that we still don't have replacements for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Singh said, highlighting the fact that they are two of India's greatest cricketers.
Legacy
Singh praises Kohli and Rohit's illustrious careers
Singh also praised Kohli and Rohit for their illustrious careers in cricket.
He acknowledged the passion they brought to the game and their ability to win matches.
"Their 14 years of career is not a small thing... To play in all three formats. To play in a good position is commendable," Singh said, further highlighting their significant contributions to Indian cricket.