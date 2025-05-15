RCB welcome back Livingstone, Shepherd ahead of IPL 2025 resumption
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been given a major boost with the return of key overseas players, Romario Shepherd and Liam Livingstone.
The duo rejoined the team in Bengaluru for the rescheduled final leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
Shepherd was accompanied by Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) West Indies duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, and their mentor Dwayne Bravo.
Impact player
Shepherd's explosive show for RCB
Despite limited opportunities this season, Shepherd has made a huge impact during his short RCB stint.
His best performance was an explosive 53 runs off just 14 balls against Chennai Super Kings, the fastest 50 by an RCB player in IPL history.
However, his availability for the rest of IPL 2025 is uncertain as he has been named in West Indies's squad for the ODI series against England, starting May 29. The schedule coincides with the start of IPL playoffs.
Player updates
Livingstone and Bethell bolster RCB's lineup
Livingstone, famous for his explosive middle-order batting and part-time spin, has also rejoined the RCB squad.
He was left out of England's white-ball squads for the West Indies series, making him available for crucial matches in IPL 2025.
Meanwhile, young England batter Jacob Bethell will be available for two more matches against KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad before returning to England ahead of a third fixture against Lucknow Super Giants.
Team status
RCB's overseas stars and playoff prospects
Several of RCB's overseas stars, including England opener Phil Salt and Australian finisher Tim David, are available for the remainder of IPL 2025.
However, uncertainty looms over fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi who are expected to join their national teams ahead of the World Test Championship final starting June 11.
Despite this uncertainty, RCB are well-placed in the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 games.