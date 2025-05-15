What's the story

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been given a major boost with the return of key overseas players, Romario Shepherd and Liam Livingstone.

The duo rejoined the team in Bengaluru for the rescheduled final leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Shepherd was accompanied by Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) West Indies duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, and their mentor Dwayne Bravo.