Ruben Amorim dismisses Manchester United exit rumors: Details here
What's the story
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has denied rumors of leaving the club.
Despite admitting that his team's performance hasn't been up to the club's standards this season, he is committed to the job.
"I am far from quitting," said Amorim when asked about speculation of leaving during a press conference on Wednesday.
"What I'm saying is since I arrived here, I am always talking about standards."
Accountability
Amorim takes responsibility for team's Premier League performance
Amorim stressed he is responsible for the team's poor results in the Premier League.
"I cannot see the team have these results in the Premier League and say nothing and [not] take responsibility," he said.
He also said he knows what the team needs to do, adding, "I have a clear idea of what to do, I understand the problems of the team."
Final chance
Europa League final crucial for Champions League qualification
United's dismal showing in the Premier League has left them with just one shot at qualifying for next season's Champions League - the upcoming Europa League final against Tottenham.
Amorim feels this is key to the club's return to title contention.
He said, "Champions League is more important for everything. We are supposed to be in the Champions League. Europa League here is not enough. You have that feeling here. This is the best way to help us get back to the top in a few years."
Premier League
Manchester United were tamed by West Ham in Premier League
Manchester United suffered a crushing defeat in matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday.
United lost 2-0 to West Ham United, who managed to complete the double over the former.
United suffered their 17th defeat of the season and have conceded 53 goals besides struggling to score themselves (42). United also recorded their 9th defeat at home.
Amorim's men are placed 16th with 39 points collected so far. United have two matches left in the Premier League.
Europe
Europa League has been a source of respite for United
Last week, Manchester United and Tottenham set up a finale clash in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League.
United reached their 3rd Europa League final and will look for a 2nd title. Meanwhile, this is Tottenham's 4th final in the competition's history.
United came from behind to win their 2nd leg semi-final clash 4-1 against Athletic Club. Notably, they won 7-1 on aggregate over two legs.
United are unbeaten in 14 games in this season's Europa League campaign (W9 D5).