Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur undergo Premier League misery again
What's the story
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur suffered crushing defeats in matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday.
United lost 2-0 to West Ham United. Spurs were tamed 2-0 by Crystal Palace. Both defeats were at home.
United and Spurs who are set to face in the Europa League final, are 16th and 17th respectively in the Premier League this season.
Here's more.
Sight
West Ham and Crystal Palace complete the double
West Ham have completed the double over United, having earlier beaten the Red Devils 2-1 at home in October 2024.
West Ham joined Brighton, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Wolves in terms of completing the double against the Red Devils this season.
On the other hand, Spurs saw Palace complete the double over them this season.
Points
Sorry numbers for United and Spurs: Decoding points table
United suffered their 17th defeat of the season and have conceded 53 goals besides struggling to score themselves (42). United also recorded their 9th defeat at home.
Ruben Amorim's men are placed 16th with 39 points collected so far.
Spurs suffered their 20th defeat of the campaign and are 17th a point below United. Spurs have conceded 59 goals this season.
Do you know?
United have 2 points from their last 7 league games
United are winless in 7 Premier League matches since a 3-0 win over Leicester City. In this torrid run, Amorim's men have lost 5 matches and drawn two. United also have one win in their last 8 Premier League games.
Information
Spurs are winless in 5 Premier League matches
Since beating Southampton 3-1 last month, Spurs are winless in 5 Premier League games. In this woeful run, they have lost four games and secured one draw. Spurs also own one win in 9 Premier League games, suffering 7 defeats along the way.
Duo
West Ham displace duo; Palace on the rise
West Ham displaced both United and Spurs in the league standings. It was the Hammers' 10th win of the campaign.
Garaham Potter's men hit the 40-point mark.
On the other hand, Palace are growing from strength to strength. Palace have raced to 49 points and are 12th in the standings. It was their 12th win of the season.
Match stats
Match stats from these two matches
Man United clocked 20 attempts with 5 shots on target against the Hammers, who had 4 shots on target from 9 attempts.
United had 52% ball possession and an 89% pass accuracy. Amorim's side failed to convert any of their 8 corners.
In the other match, Palace dominated with 23 attempts and 10 shots on target. Spurs had one shot on target all game.
Opta stats
Sorry stats for Spurs
Spurs suffered their 24th defeat of the campaign in all competitions. Only in 1991-92 they suffered more (25).
Spurs also conceded the first goal in a Premier League match for the 11th different time this season. It's their joint-most in a 38-game Premier League season alongside 1998-99.
Spurs suffered their first Premier League home defeat after winning 9 on the bounce against Palace.
Do you know?
Eze silences Spurs with a brace
Eberezi Eze stunned Spurs with a brace in this contest. He now has 7 goals and 8 assists this season. He is the third Palace player to be involved in 15-plus goals in a Premier League campaign on two-plus occasions.
United
Woeful United post sorry records
As per Opta, United's 9 home defeats this season in the Premier League saw them record their joint-most losses in a league campaign for the 4th time ever after 1930-31, 1933-34, and 1962-63.
United saw West Ham complete the league double over them for the 5th time.
It was West Ham's first league win at Old Trafford since 2006-07.
Information
Soucek and Bowen down United
Tomas Soucek scored in the first half to silence the home crowd. United were poor in the 2nd half as well and Jarrod Bowen earned his side a second goal which was richly deserved.