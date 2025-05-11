What's the story

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur suffered crushing defeats in matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday.

United lost 2-0 to West Ham United. Spurs were tamed 2-0 by Crystal Palace. Both defeats were at home.

United and Spurs who are set to face in the Europa League final, are 16th and 17th respectively in the Premier League this season.

Here's more.