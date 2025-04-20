What's the story

Trent Alexander-Arnold made a sensational return from injury, scoring the winning goal in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Leicester City in matchweek 33 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Sunday.

The match not only brought Liverpool a win closer to their record-equalling 20th English title but also confirmed Leicester City's relegation to the Championship.

Although Arsenal's earlier win denied Liverpool from being crowned champions on Easter Sunday, they remain on course for another title win.