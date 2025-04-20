Leaders Liverpool relegate Leicester City from Premier League: Key stats
What's the story
Trent Alexander-Arnold made a sensational return from injury, scoring the winning goal in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Leicester City in matchweek 33 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Sunday.
The match not only brought Liverpool a win closer to their record-equalling 20th English title but also confirmed Leicester City's relegation to the Championship.
Although Arsenal's earlier win denied Liverpool from being crowned champions on Easter Sunday, they remain on course for another title win.
Game-changer
Alexander-Arnold's impact felt within minutes of his return
Alexander-Arnold was brought on during the match, and within five minutes, he had scored the winning goal. It was his return to action after a spell on the sidelines due to injury.
The goal didn't come without a build-up, though, as Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both came close earlier in the game with Salah hitting the post and Jota striking the crossbar.
Missed chances
Liverpool's early attempts thwarted
The match started with a near goal for Liverpool as Salah, with the help of Luis Diaz, struck the far post.
The ball then trickled across the goal-line before hitting the other post and bouncing out.
Leicester City had their moments too as Wilfred Ndidi hit the post and Mohamed Salah was denied by a smart save from goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.
Match dynamics
Second half sees increased Liverpool pressure
The second half witnessed Liverpool ramping up the pressure, with Hermansen making important saves to deny Dominik Szoboszlai and Kostas Tsimikas's shots.
Leicester City found the back of the net through Coady's header but the referee disallowed it as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was fouled by Patson Daka.
The introduction of Jota, Harvey Elliot, and Alexander-Arnold in the second half was decisive for Liverpool's win.