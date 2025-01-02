Summarize Simplifying... In short Liverpool's star player, Alexander-Arnold, is rumored to be a target for Real Madrid, with coach Ancelotti reportedly leading the charge.

Despite the buzz, Ancelotti remains non-committal, focusing on his current squad's performance.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold's ambition to win the Ballon d'Or and his friendship with Jude Bellingham could make Madrid an appealing destination. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a primary target for Los Blancos (Image Source: X/@LFC)

Carlo Ancelotti remains tight-lipped about Real Madrid's January transfer plans

By Rajdeep Saha 08:11 pm Jan 02, 202508:11 pm

What's the story Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has stayed noncommittal over the club's plans for the upcoming January transfer window. This comes amid rumors of several attempts to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Although he didn't outright dismiss these speculations, Ancelotti opted to keep his cards close to his chest during a recent press conference.

Contract uncertainty

Alexander-Arnold's contract situation sparks transfer rumors

Alexander-Arnold, a key player for England and Liverpool, will become a free agent this summer. His contract situation has sparked rumors of a move to Real Madrid. The European champions were initially expected to wait until season's end before making their move for the right-back. However, Dani Carvajal's injury has intensified talks of an early deal in January.

Coach's strategy

Ancelotti's role in pursuing Alexander-Arnold

Reports further indicate that Ancelotti is the driving force behind Real Madrid's bid to land Alexander-Arnold this month. The club has already been rejected once but appears ready to offer up to £20 million (€24 million) instead of waiting until next season. Despite the rumors, Ancelotti stayed coy at a press conference on Thursday, saying it was too busy amid a packed fixture list for him to discuss transfer matters.

Squad contentment

Ancelotti's satisfaction with current squad

When pressed further about the potential transfer of Alexander-Arnold, Ancelotti said, "I don't want to talk about it because I don't think it's the right time to talk about it here. We'll see what happens, but I'm delighted with the squad we have." His comments imply a focus on current team performance over potential new additions.

Player's aspiration

Alexander-Arnold's ambition and Madrid's appeal

Alexander-Arnold has voiced his desire to become the first full-back to win the Ballon d'Or, making Real Madrid an attractive destination for him. Close friend Jude Bellingham's presence at Bernabeu could also make his transition easier if a move were to happen. These elements add another layer of intrigue to the Liverpool defender's transfer rumors.