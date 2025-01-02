Carlo Ancelotti remains tight-lipped about Real Madrid's January transfer plans
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has stayed noncommittal over the club's plans for the upcoming January transfer window. This comes amid rumors of several attempts to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Although he didn't outright dismiss these speculations, Ancelotti opted to keep his cards close to his chest during a recent press conference.
Alexander-Arnold's contract situation sparks transfer rumors
Alexander-Arnold, a key player for England and Liverpool, will become a free agent this summer. His contract situation has sparked rumors of a move to Real Madrid. The European champions were initially expected to wait until season's end before making their move for the right-back. However, Dani Carvajal's injury has intensified talks of an early deal in January.
Ancelotti's role in pursuing Alexander-Arnold
Reports further indicate that Ancelotti is the driving force behind Real Madrid's bid to land Alexander-Arnold this month. The club has already been rejected once but appears ready to offer up to £20 million (€24 million) instead of waiting until next season. Despite the rumors, Ancelotti stayed coy at a press conference on Thursday, saying it was too busy amid a packed fixture list for him to discuss transfer matters.
Ancelotti's satisfaction with current squad
When pressed further about the potential transfer of Alexander-Arnold, Ancelotti said, "I don't want to talk about it because I don't think it's the right time to talk about it here. We'll see what happens, but I'm delighted with the squad we have." His comments imply a focus on current team performance over potential new additions.
Alexander-Arnold's ambition and Madrid's appeal
Alexander-Arnold has voiced his desire to become the first full-back to win the Ballon d'Or, making Real Madrid an attractive destination for him. Close friend Jude Bellingham's presence at Bernabeu could also make his transition easier if a move were to happen. These elements add another layer of intrigue to the Liverpool defender's transfer rumors.