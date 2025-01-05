Liverpool vs Manchester United match to proceed despite weather warnings
What's the story
Liverpool have confirmed that "every effort" is being made to ensure tonight's Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield goes ahead as planned.
A safety meeting was held at the ground on Sunday morning to assess the weather and travel conditions after overnight snow in north-west England.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:30 GMT (10:00pm IST).
Travel disruptions
Adverse weather conditions impact travel in northern England
Manchester and Liverpool airports were temporarily shut down due to adverse weather conditions on Sunday morning.
An amber weather warning for snow and ice remains in effect across much of northern England.
Despite these challenges, both Liverpool and Manchester United have confirmed that the highly anticipated league clash will proceed as planned at 4:30pm local time.
Team standings
Teams' performance and weather's impact on other matches
Liverpool currently sit atop the Premier League table with a five-point lead, while United sit 14th, trailing their rivals by 23 points.
If Sunday's match is postponed, it will be Liverpool's second game this season to be rescheduled due to weather. The Reds' trip to Everton in early December was also postponed because of Storm Darragh.
The adverse weather has also caused disruptions in other football matches, including League Two matches between Chesterfield and Gillingham, and Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon.
Amorim
Amorim feels Manchester United's players are anxious and afraid
In a press conference, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said his players are "too anxious, too afraid" and that his side's poor form has taken its toll on him.
"You can see in my face, you can compare it to the way when I arrive and now. Of course there is a lot of pressure. For me, it's the pride and also the performance," said Amorim.
"They are anxious, sometimes afraid on the pitch. We have to cope with that."
Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2025
