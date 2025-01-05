Fewest balls faced by India in an SCG Test
Australia defeated India in the 5th Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1.
The final Test concluded in 1,141 balls, making it the third-shortest with a result to be played at this venue.
Notably, India faced just 673 balls, the fewest for them in an SCG Test, as per ESPNcricinfo.
#1
673 balls in 2025
Notably, India ended up playing 673 balls across the two innings, the fewest for them in a Test in Sydney.
The visitors, who lost the match by six wickets, scored 342 runs and lost all 20 wickets.
#2
692 balls in 1981
At the SCG, the Jasprit Bumrah-led India broke a 44-year record.
In 1981, India lost the SCG Test after facing just 692 balls. They lost 19 wickets for 402 runs in the match.
India racked up 201 each in the two innings, while Australia amassed 406 in their only innings.
A double-century from Greg Chappell powered the Aussies, who won by an innings.
#3
755 balls in 2000
India have not played any other Test in Sydney, facing less than 700 balls. They played a total of 755 balls in the 2000 SCG Test against Australia.
India were bundled out for 150 and 261 in the two innings, with Glenn McGrath taking 10 wickets.
Australia racked up 552/5d in their only innings before winning by an innings and 141 runs.