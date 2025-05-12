Virat Kohli fell short of these incredible Test milestones
What's the story
Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour.
Despite a slump in recent years, he is one of the most decorated Test players in India's history.
He was even a greater force to reckon with as India's Test captain.
Though his Test numbers are jaw-dropping, he missed out on some significant records.
Here we decode the same.
#1
10,000 runs in Tests
Kohli featured in 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85. He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt.
He missed out on becoming the fourth Indian to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket.
Kohli would have joined Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).
Kohli's achievement would have made India the first country with four batters in the 10,000-run club.
.
#2
Most Test wins as captain
Kohli, who resigned as Test captain in 2022, remains India's most successful Test captain.
He took India to 40 wins out of 68 Tests with an incredible winning percentage of 58.82%.
Many had backed him to break Graeme Smith's record for most Test wins as captain (53).
Australian talismans Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41) are the only other captains with more Test triumphs than Kohli.
Notably, Kohli was just 33 during his last Test at the helm.
#3
Most Test centuries as captain
Though Kohli owns the most double-hundred (7) and 150-plus scores (9) as captain in Tests, he missed out on the century record.
The star batter clocked 20 Test centuries while leading the Indian unit.
Graeme Smith, who breached the three-figure mark 25 times as captain, is the only one ahead of him.
Notably, Kohli scored hundreds in each of his first three innings as Test captain and that too on Australian soil.
Records
Here are his unique records
In 2019, Kohli became the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.
He also boasts the most consecutive Test series wins as captain (nine) and most hundreds by an Indian cricketer on Australian soil (seven).
Kohli owns the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests, having scored 254* versus South Africa in 2019.
The 36-year-old is the only batter to have scored at least one double-century in four consecutive Test series.