Rohit Sharma addresses criticism over weakness against left-arm bowlers
What's the story
Rohit Sharma has accepted his weakness against left-arm seamers, calling it a part of the game.
The admission comes after he was dismissed by left-arm bowlers on multiple occasions in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL).
This season, he has been dismissed thrice by Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, and Arshad Khan.
Though Rohit addressed the criticism, he chooses not to be concerned with the outside noise.
Criticism
Rohit has been dismissed 110 times by left-arm bowlers
In his international career, Rohit has been a victim of left-arm bowlers on 110 occasions, though his average in this regard is 45-plus.
Although he has been criticized for this part of his game, he chooses not to be overly concerned.
In a recent interview with Vimal Kumar, he said, "I've faced a lot of criticism, even unnecessary criticism. I can't say that criticism doesn't affect anyone. So much has been said about me getting out to left-arm seamers."
Response
Rohit emphasizes importance of not defending every comment
Rohit further stressed on the futility of replying to every criticism, saying, "Fine, it happens. That's part of the game. But if you go around defending every comment, you're just wasting your time. Defending myself is not my job."
This statement reiterates his focus on the game rather than getting distracted by outside opinions or comments on his performance against left-arm bowlers.
Retirement
Rohit has announced his retirement from Test cricket
Rohit recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, ahead of the upcoming England tour.
He ended his career with an impressive 4,301 runs in 67 matches at an average of 40.57 and strike rate of 57.05.
His stint included scoring 12 hundreds, all of which came in India's victories, and smashing a phenomenal 88 sixes in this format—second only to Virender Sehwag's record among Indians.
Leadership
Rohit led India in 24 Tests
Rohit captained India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine, and drawing three.
His captaincy skills have played a key role in molding the team during his time.
As IPL 2025 restarts, Rohit will be keen to keep his form going.
Till now, he has scored 300 runs from 11 innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152.28 for the Mumbai Indians (MI).