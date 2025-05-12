What's the story

Rohit Sharma has accepted his weakness against left-arm seamers, calling it a part of the game.

The admission comes after he was dismissed by left-arm bowlers on multiple occasions in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL).

This season, he has been dismissed thrice by Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, and Arshad Khan.

Though Rohit addressed the criticism, he chooses not to be concerned with the outside noise.