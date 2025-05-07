Varun Chakravarthy races to 100 IPL wickets: Key stats
What's the story
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has completed 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Chakravarthy reached the landmark playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.
The KKR spinner attained the feat with his second wicket of the match. He has taken over 150 wickets in T20 cricket.
Here are the key stats.
Wickets
A look at his IPL stats
Chakravarthy raced to 100 IPL wickets in his 83rd match.
The KKR mystery spinner has a brilliant average of just over 23, while his economy rate falls under 8. His tally includes a fifer and a four-wicket haul.
Notably, Chakravarthy made his T20 debut in IPL 2019, for Punjab Kings against KKR at Eden Gardens. He bagged his maiden wicket in that match.
IPL
His journey in IPL
Chakravarthy has emerged as a potent spinner in the IPL. He went on to become KKR's third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
The spinner played a solitary match for PBKS in 2019 before moving to KKR.
Notably, Chakravarthy is one of only three players with a five-wicket haul for KKR in the IPL. He also owns a four-fer.
Information
Over 150 wickets in T20 cricket
As mentioned, Chakravarthy recently raced to 150 wickets in T20 cricket. In 18 T20Is for Team India, he owns 33 wickets at an incredible average of 14.57 (two fifers). He earlier became the third Indian with multiple fifers in the format.