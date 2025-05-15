Decoding South Africa's journey to their maiden WTC final
What's the story
South Africa are gearing up for their maiden ICC World Test Championship final.
They will clash with the mighty Australian team at Lord's with the contest starting on June 11.
Notably, SA booked their first-ever WTC Final spot with a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion last year.
They eventually finished atop the cycle with eight wins, three defeats, and a draw (PCT: 69.44).
Here we decode their road to the WTC final.
Pathway
Shaky start for SA
South Africa's road to the WTC Final was not an easy one.
The Proteas started this cycle with a 1-1 drawn series against India at home, losing one and winning another by an innings and 32 runs.
They were then blanked 0-2 in New Zealand, having sent a second-string team.
The series clashed with their premier T20 tournament, SA20.
In fact, SA had named an uncapped player, Neil Brand, as their skipper for that tour.
Wins
Away wins versus WI and Bangladesh
SA's golden period started with their brilliance in the West Indies tour. They beat WI in a two-Test away series 1-0.
After having drawn the first game in Port of Spain, the Proteas won by 40 runs in Providence.
They then thrashed Bangladesh 2-0, winning matches in Mirpur and Chattogram by 7 wickets and an innings and 273 runs respectively.
Final push
Dominance over Sri Lanka and Pakistan
The Proteas's 2-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in a two-Test home series, played in Durban and Gqeberha, took them to the top of the WTC standings.
The win was important as it paved the way for their final push to seal a spot in the championship.
Temba Bavuma's team thrashed Pakistan 2-0 at home in their final assignment in this cycle.
They won by two wickets and 10 wickets, respectively, to end this cycle on a high.
Stats
SA's key performers in this cycle
David Bedingham was SA's highest run-scorer in this cycle, having mustered 645 runs at 33.94.
Temba Bavuma (609 at 60.90), Aiden Markram (572 at 33.64), and Tritan Stubbs (500 at 33.33) are the other Proteas stars with at least 500 runs.
Coming to the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada took 47 wickets at a sensational average of 19.97.
With 40 scalps at 20.57, Keshav Maharaj trails him. Marco Jansen (29 at 20.82) was the other South African with 25-plus wickets.
Information
South Africa squad for WTC final
Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.