May 15, 202510:54 am

What's the story

South Africa are gearing up for their maiden ICC World Test Championship final.

They will clash with the mighty Australian team at Lord's with the contest starting on June 11.

Notably, SA booked their first-ever WTC Final spot with a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion last year.

They eventually finished atop the cycle with eight wins, three defeats, and a draw (PCT: 69.44).

Here we decode their road to the WTC final.