What's the story

Rashid Khan, the veteran leg-spinner, recently became the first Afghanistan bowler to script two seven-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Rashid attained this feat as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in the second Test in Bulawayo by 72 runs.

The leg-spinner's 7/66 stopped Zimbabwe from chasing down 278. They were folded for 205.

Here we present the best bowling figures for Afghanistan in Test cricket.