Delhi Capitals's KL Rahul slammed a fine hundred versus Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 112, powered DC to 199/3 in 20 overs. However, GT later scripted a 10-wicket win to crush DC.

Nevertheless, Rahul scripted history with his fifth unbeaten IPL ton, now the most.

