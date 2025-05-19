Batters with most unbeaten centuries in IPL history
What's the story
Delhi Capitals's KL Rahul slammed a fine hundred versus Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 112, powered DC to 199/3 in 20 overs. However, GT later scripted a 10-wicket win to crush DC.
Nevertheless, Rahul scripted history with his fifth unbeaten IPL ton, now the most.
Have a look at this tally.
#1
KL Rahul: 5 centuries
As mentioned, Rahul became the first player with five unbeaten centuries in IPL history.
Notably, he returned unbeaten in each of his five IPL tons - 100* (2019), 132* (2020), 103* (2022), 103* (2022), and 112* (2025).
As per Cricbuzz, Rahul became the first player with IPL tons for three different teams - Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and DC.
#2
Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle: 4 centuries
Legends Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle jointly hold the second spot with four unbeaten tons each.
Kohli, the veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter, has tallied eight tons, the most for a batter in IPL history. Each of his IPL ton has come for the Royal Challengers.
Gayle has the third-most IPL centuries (6). He played for three different franchises.
#3
Jos Buttler, David Warner, and AB de Villiers: 3 tons
Gayle and Kohli are followed by the likes of Jos Buttler, David Warner, and AB de Villiers. They occupy the third spot with three unbeaten tons each.
Buttler overall has seven hundreds in his 119-match IPL career. He is only behind Kohli in terms of IPL tons.
Warner, a certified match-winner, has four tons in the tournament. De Villiers follow him with three hundreds.