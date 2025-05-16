Virat Kohli averages 41.27 versus KKR at Chinnaswamy: Key stats
What's the story
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will be in the spotlight when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 58 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
The much-awaited game, which will mark the resumption of the season, will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17.
Here we take a look at Kohli's record against KKR at Chinnaswamy.
Stats
Third-most runs against KKR at home
Kohli has constantly been among the runs against KKR at home.
Across 13 innings, the star batter has mustered 453 runs at 41.27, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The tally includes five fifties and a strike rate of 135.11.
His highest score in this regard is 84.
Only David Warner (654 in Delhi) and Suresh Raina (469 in Chennai) have hammered more runs against KKR at a particular venue.
Numbers
Nearly 3,500 runs at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Kohli has played quite a few monumental knocks at RCB's home ground (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium).
The star batter has hammered 3,471 IPL runs at the venue at 39.44. His strike rate reads 142.37 (100s: 4, 50s: 26).
No other batter has scored 3,000 or more runs at a particular venue in IPL. These numbers put Kohli in a league of his own.
Stellar stats
Over 1,000 runs against KKR
Kohli's overall record against KKR is also phenomenal.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scored a whopping 1,021 runs from 35 games versus the team.
He has one century and seven half-centuries to his name against the Knight Riders.
Meanwhile, Kohli is the third-higest run-getter against KKR in IPL history, behind Warner (1,093) and Rohit Sharma (1,083).
No other batter owns 1,000-plus runs versus the defending champions.
Memorable innings
Kohli's standout knocks against KKR
Kohli's sole century against KKR was at Eden Gardens in 2019, where he scored an incredible 100 off just 58 balls.
In IPL 2024, Kohli played KKR twice, scoring an unbeaten 83 and then just 18 runs, but ended up on the losing side on both occasions.
Notably, he scored an unbeaten 59 when these two sides met in the IPL 2025 opener.
His knock helped RCB accomplish the 175-run target in Kolkata.
Thrilling match-up
Battles against mystery spinners
Though Kohli has been a run-machine in IPL history, some bowlers have managed to trouble him.
One of them is KKR spinner Sunil Narine, who has dismissed RCB's star batsman four times in 17 innings.
Another interesting match-up will be against fellow Indian teammate Varun Chakravarthy, a mystery spinner who has dismissed Kohli once across eight innings.
However, neither of the two bowlers has dismissed him even once in Bengaluru.
Career
Over 8,500 runs in IPL
Kohli has been on a roll this season, scoring 505 runs from 11 matches at 63.12. The tally includes seven fifties.
The leading run-getter in IPL history overall boasts 8,509 runs at an average of 39.57.
His strike rate reads 132.60. He has hammered eight tons and 62 fifties in the competition.
Having already bagged the Orange Cap in 2016 and 2024, the star batter is on track to receive the honor third time.