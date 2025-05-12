"Incredible innings': Novak Djokovic reacts to Virat Kohli's Test retirement
What's the story
Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket drew reactions from across the sports community.
After a stellar 14-year career, Kohli bowed out as India's most successful Test captain.
Since the big announcement, tributes have been flooding in from all quarters, including Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kohli's incredible career with a simple two-word tribute: "Incredible innings."
Shared respect
Djokovic's admiration for Kohli
Djokovic, who is among the most successful player in tennis history, had stated that he admires Kohli's career and accomplishments.
The two sporting legends have been in contact on Instagram for the last few years but have never met in person.
Their friendship was also highlighted when Djokovic congratulated Kohli after the latter slammed his record 50th hundred during the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Shared journey
Kohli and Djokovic's mutual respect
Kohli and Djokovic's bond is one of mutual respect and admiration.
Speaking about their connection in a January 2024 interaction with BCCI.TV, Kohli said, "I have a lot of respect for him and his journey...his passion for fitness is something I dearly follow myself."
Their shared commitment to fitness has been a connecting point between the two athletes.
Kohli
Glorious Test career of Kohli
Kohli's retirement ended a glorious red-ball career of 14 years and 123 Tests. He made his Test debut in 2011.
Across his illustrious career, he racked up 9,230 runs from 210 innings at an average of 46.85 with a highest score of an unbeaten 254 runs.
He hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in his 123-Test career. His tally includes seven double-centuries.
Djokovic
Djokovic eyes his 25th Grand Slam title
On the other hand, Djokovic's tennis career has had a similar trajectory.
At 37, Djokovic is no longer chasing ATP Finals or rankings, as confirmed by him. His focus is on playing for the national side and competing in Grand Slam tournaments.
Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, hasn't won one since his US Open triumph in September 2023. He is yet go past legend Margaret Court, who owns 24 majors.