PSL 2025 set to resume in Pakistan this week: Details
What's the story
According to ESPNcricinfo, the 2025 Pakistan Super League will likely resume later this week, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) planning to host the remaining matches in Pakistan.
The league was suspended temporarily amid rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
With eight games remaining, both PCB and a few franchises are eager to finish the season quickly.
Here are further details.
Player availability
PCB holds meetings with franchises
The PCB has spoken to franchises to finalize exact dates and venues for the remaining matches.
The availability of overseas players is a major concern, as many may not return.
This difference in player availability could affect team compositions.
To tackle this, the cricket board is looking at a replacement draft to fill these gaps.
Challenges
PSL faced challenges due to rising tensions
The PSL has struggled amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.
The PCB first considered shifting the league to Karachi after security concerns at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, but ultimately opted to host it in the UAE.
However, when the Indian Premier League was also suspended, the PSL was indefinitely postponed on Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's advice.
Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met overseas players who were reportedly "in no frame of mind" to play amid high emotions.