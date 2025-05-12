Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket: Details here
What's the story
In what can be called a major shocker, former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The announcement comes just days before India's five-match Test series in England begins June 20.
It must be noted that Kohli, one of India's most successful Test batters, was enduring a lean patch in the format in the last few years.
Recent retirements
Kohli's announcement follows Rohit Sharma's retirement
Kohli's decision to retire from Tests comes days after Rohit Sharma announced his immediate retirement from the format.
Both players had earlier stepped away from T20Is after India's World Cup victory in Barbados last year.
The duo has now stepped away from Tests ahead of the England tour, which marks the start of a new World Test Championship cycle.
Form
Kohli's performance during the 2024-25 Test season
Kohli had a tough time during the 2024-25 Test season, failing to find consistency in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.
He could only score 186 runs in five Tests, despite scoring a century in the first match of the series.
This poor run of form has been seen as a possible factor behind his decision to retire from Test cricket.
Career
A look at Kohli's batting numbers in Tests
Kohli featured in 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85. He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt.
In 55 home Test matches, Kohli owns 4,336 runs at 55.58. In 66 away matches, Kohli bagged 4,774 runs at 41.51.
Lastly, in two neutral venue matches, he scored 120 runs at 30.
Captaincy
Most wins as Indian Test captain
Kohli led India in 68 Tests - the most by an Indian skipper. He owns 40 wins, 17 defeats and 11 draws as skipper.
His win percentage is 58.82. Kohli scored 5,864 runs as Team India captain.
He averaged 54.80 with 20 tons and 18 fifties. He led from 2014-2022.
Rohit Sharma took over the reins from him thereafter.
Post
Kohli's heartfelt post
Kohli announced his Test retirement in an emotional Instagram post.
"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on," he said.
"It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life...I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile."
Twitter Post
Here's Kohli's post on Instagram
🚨 VIRAT KOHLI RETIRED FROM TEST CRICKET 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qB3inVoUtz— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2025