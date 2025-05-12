Should Marcus Harris be included in Australia's WTC final squad?
What's the story
Marcus Harris has further strengthened his case for a place in Australia's World Test Championship final squad by scoring his third century for Lancashire in just over a month.
The left-handed batter, who looks rejuvenated and in top form, scored a brilliant 121 runs against Northamptonshire on Saturday.
The performance comes just as the deadline to submit the squad for the coveted Lord's final nears.
Team dynamics
Harris's performance raises questions about opening position
Harris's consistent run-scoring in County cricket has positioned him as a potential option for the opening slot against South Africa at Lord's.
If there are any doubts about young gun Sam Konstas's capability to take on this responsibility, Harris could be a dependable option.
His latest innings on a difficult Northampton pitch, where he scored 121 runs off 230 balls, hitting 18 boundaries, only strengthens his case.
Harris has however been batting in the middle order this County season.
Top performer
Harris leads county run charts with impressive average
Harris has now scored 706 runs in nine innings this season, topping the county charts.
His tally includes three fifties and three centuries, all at an impressive average of 88.25.
This includes scores of 138 at Lord's against Middlesex and 167 on his home turf in Old Trafford.
These performances have made him the highest run-scorer in England this season by 140 runs over any other batter.
Past experiences
Harris's journeyin Test cricket
Despite his phenomenal performance, Harris isn't banking on a place in the World Test final lineup.
Two years ago, he was included in the 15-player squad for the previous final against India but missed out to David Warner.
Ironically, this season, Harris has been flourishing at the No.4 position instead of as an opener and has been performing consistently against strong county attacks.
Meanwhile, he has played 14 Test matches so far, scoring 607 at 25.29 (50s: 3).