England opener Ben Duckett started the English summer on a high. Duckett smashed a sparkling century on Day 1 of the one-off four-day Test versus Zimbabwe on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Notably, Duckett and his opening partner Zak Crawley added an unbeaten 130-run stand heading to lunch.

Duckett completed his century in the 2nd session. Here are further details.