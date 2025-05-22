Ben Duckett floors Zimbabwe with his 5th Test century: Stats
What's the story
England opener Ben Duckett started the English summer on a high. Duckett smashed a sparkling century on Day 1 of the one-off four-day Test versus Zimbabwe on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Notably, Duckett and his opening partner Zak Crawley added an unbeaten 130-run stand heading to lunch.
Duckett completed his century in the 2nd session. Here are further details.
Knock
Duckett and Crawley feed on the Zimbabwe bowlers
Duckett and Crawley enjoyed themselves in the middle. It was a comfortable stay for the two.
On a dry surface with little movement, the inexperienced Zimbabwe attack failed to test the duo.
Bowlers erred frequently with their line and length which allowed scoring at a rapid pace.
Duckett was the chief architect with Crawley providing able support.
Runs
2nd century for Duckett at home
Duckett, who went to lunch on an unbeaten 75 from 71 balls, raced to his ton off 100 balls.
He registered his 5th century in this format for England. In 33 matches (61 innings), Duckett owns over 2,350 runs.
In addition to 5 tons, he owns 13 fifties. Notably, he slammed his 2nd century on home soil and is closing in on 1,000 runs.
Information
29th century in First-Class cricket
Duckett has raced past 10,900 runs in First-Class cricket. He hit his 29th century. He also owns 51 fifties in the format. Notably, Duckett has surpassed 1,500 fours in FC cricket.