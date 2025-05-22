What's the story

Match 65 IPL 2025 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The match was shifted out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium owing to rain threat.

While SRH are already out of the playoff race, a win would bolster RCB's chances of a top-two finish. They are the second-placed side at the moment.

Here's the preview.