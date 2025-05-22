IPL 2025: RCB eye top-two finish with win over SRH
What's the story
Match 65 IPL 2025 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
The match was shifted out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium owing to rain threat.
While SRH are already out of the playoff race, a win would bolster RCB's chances of a top-two finish. They are the second-placed side at the moment.
Here's the preview.
Game analysis
Pitch report and streaming details
The BRSABV Ekana Stadium has proved to be a tough nut to crack for teams this season, owing to its bigger boundaries.
The average first-innings score at this venue is around 168. However, dew could set in during the second innings.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
Player focus
A look at head-to-head record
The two teams have clashed in 24 IPL matches, with SRH winning 13. The Royal Challengers have won 11 encounters.
Notably, RCB have a 5-3 lead over SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium while SRH lead 6-3 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The two sides are yet to clash in the ongoing season. They have never met in Lucknow either.
Team status
RCB can top standings
RCB have already qualified for the playoffs. They went through after Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets.
The team currently sit second with 17 points and will look to finish in the top two by winning their last two games.
Meanwhile, SRH has been knocked out of the tournament but will look to finish their season on a high.
After facing RCB, SRH will take on KKR in their final match on Sunday.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs and impact subs
RCB (Probable XI): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, and Yash Dayal.
SRH (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, and Eshan Malinga.
Impact subs: Suyash Sharma (RCB) and Travis Head (SRH).
Stats
A look at top performers
Virat Kohli has been incredible form in IPL 2025. He has racked up 505 runs at an average of 63.12. His strike rate is also impressive (143.46).
However, no other RCB batter has scored over 250 runs so far.
For SRH, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run-scorer (373).
RCB would lament the unavailability Josh Hazlewood, who is their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025 (18).
Meanwhile, SRH's Harshal Patel has taken 15 wickets so far.
Poll