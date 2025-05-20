What's the story

Stars openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan helped Gujarat Titans seal the IPL 2025 playoff berth with a record win over Delhi Capitals on May 18.

They proved their mettle as GT chased down 200 without losing a wicket in Delhi.

Gill and Sudharsan registered their second 200-run opening stand in the IPL.

Here are the double-century opening partnerships in the IPL.