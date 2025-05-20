How many 200-plus opening stands has IPL seen?
What's the story
Stars openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan helped Gujarat Titans seal the IPL 2025 playoff berth with a record win over Delhi Capitals on May 18.
They proved their mettle as GT chased down 200 without losing a wicket in Delhi.
Gill and Sudharsan registered their second 200-run opening stand in the IPL.
Here are the double-century opening partnerships in the IPL.
#1
KL Rahul and de Kock: 210* vs KKR, 2022
As per Cricbuzz, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock formed the first opening pair with a 200-run partnership in the IPL.
The duo hammered an unbeaten 210 for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.
De Kock slammed a record 70-ball 140* while Rahul finished with 68* (51).
The match went down to the wire as KKR reached 208/8.
#2
Gill and Sudharsan: 210 vs CSK, 2024
Last year, GT claimed a 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Batting first, the Titans racked up a mammoth 231/3 in 20 overs. They rode on a 210-run opening stand between Gill and Sudharsan. Both of them brought up their tons.
The Super Kings fared well despite a top-order collapse but were restricted to 196/8.
#3
Gill and Sudharsan: 205* vs DC, 2025
During the aforementioned DC game, Gill and Sudharsan became just the second pair in IPL history with multiple double-century partnerships.
They joined AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, who stitched an unbeaten 215-run partnership versus Mumbai Indians in 2015 and added another 229 runs against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016.
Gill and Sudharsan also recorded the highest partnership versus DC for any wicket.
Information
Seven 50-plus partnerships in IPL 2025
Sudharsan and Gill have recorded seven 50-plus stands this season. Faf du Plessis and Kohli, who had eight such partnerships in 2023, are the only batters with more 50-plus stands as a pair in a season.