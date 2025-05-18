IPL 2025: Will SRH dent LSG's chances to make playoffs?
What's the story
Match 61 of IPL 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 19.
The Super Giants, who are placed seventh in the standings, with just 10 points from their last 11 games, desperately need a win. A defeat would knock them out of the playoff race.
Meanwhile, SRH have already been eliminated.
Match details
Pitch report and streaming details
As mentioned, the match will be played at the iconic Ekana Stadium, which is famous for its tricky decks.
The pitch provides little assistance to batters while spinners garner grip throughout the match.
Notably, the average first-innings score here is around 168. It will be interesting to see if dew plays a part.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
Information
A look at head-to-head record
SRH and LSG have faced each other a total of five times in the IPL. The Super Giants have an edge here with a 4-1 record. Notably, SRH's only win over LSG came at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
LSG
LSG's struggle for playoff position
The Rishabh Pant-led LSG have had a topsy-turvy season so far. Despite a star-studded batting attack, the Super Giants have lost four of their last five games.
They stand seventh, with five wins from 11 games. Another defeat will knock them out.
In terms of the roster, another injury has ruled star pacer Mayank Yadav out of the tournament. New Zealand's Will O'Rourke has replaced him.
SRH
Will SRH spoil the party?
On the other hand, SRH have already been knocked out of the playoff race, with just three wins from 11 games. However, they can spoil the party for other teams.
The Orange Army will look to dent LSG's playoff hopes.
Nearly all foreign players are available for selection in this match. Pat Cummins is expected to lead the side.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs and Impact Players
LSG (Probable XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Prince Yadav.
SRH (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, and Eshan Malinga.
Impact subs: Mitchell Marsh (LSG) and Travis Head (SRH).