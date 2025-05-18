What's the story

Match 61 of IPL 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 19.

The Super Giants, who are placed seventh in the standings, with just 10 points from their last 11 games, desperately need a win. A defeat would knock them out of the playoff race.

Meanwhile, SRH have already been eliminated.