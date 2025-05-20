Fastest to 150 IPL wickets in terms of balls
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Harshal Patel scripted history by completing 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League on May 19.
He reached the landmark in Match 61 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Harshal unlocked the achievement with his only wicket of the match.
As per Cricbuzz, Harshal is now the fastest to 150 IPL wickets in terms of balls.
#1
Harshal Patel: 2,381 balls
As mentioned, Harshal has become the fastest to 150 IPL wickets (by balls). He unlocked the achievement in 2,381 balls.
No other bowler has completed 150 wickets in less than 2,400 balls.
Harshal holds the record for taking the joint-most wickets in an IPL season (32 in 2021), with Dwayne Bravo.
He is the only player to win the Purple Cap for multiple franchises.
#2
Lasith Malinga: 2,444 balls
In Lucknow, Harshal broke the long-standing record of Lasith Malinga, who completed 150 IPL wickets off 2,444 deliveries.
Malinga, who played for only Mumbai Indians, took 170 wickets from just 122 IPL games.
His average of 19.79 is the best among bowlers with 100-plus wickets in the tournament.
Malinga, known for his searing yorkers, recorded 6 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.
#3
Yuzvendra Chahal: 2,543 balls
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal follows Malinga on this elite list.
Chahal, the tournament's highest wicket-taker, completed 150 wickets off just 2,543 balls.
As of now, the star wrist-spinner is the only player to have touched the 200-wicket mark in the IPL.
In 172 matches, Chahal owns 219 wickets at an average of 22.63. His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.
#4
Dwayne Bravo: 2,656 balls
Star all-rounder Bravo, who played for both MI and Chennai Super Kings, also features on this list.
Bravo took 2,656 balls to reach the landmark of 150 wickets in the tournament.
The Caribbean all-rounder took 183 wickets from 161 IPL games at an average of 23.82.
He is one of only three players to win the Purple Cap twice.