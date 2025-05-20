As mentioned, Harshal has become the fastest to 150 IPL wickets (by balls). He unlocked the achievement in 2,381 balls.

No other bowler has completed 150 wickets in less than 2,400 balls.

Harshal holds the record for taking the joint-most wickets in an IPL season (32 in 2021), with Dwayne Bravo.

He is the only player to win the Purple Cap for multiple franchises.