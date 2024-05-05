IPL 2024: Chahar, Harshal record three-fers for PBKS against CSK
Punjab Kings' Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel continue their exploits in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The duo took three wickets each as PBKS restricted the Super Kings to 167/9 in Match 53 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Chahar took wickets in the middle overs, while Harshal returned at the death to perturb CSK. Here the key stats.
How Chahar and Harshal troubled CSK
CSK lost Ajinkya Rahane (12/1) after PBKS elected to field. However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad then added 57 runs with Daryl Mitchell. Chahar sent back the CSK captain in the eighth over. He dismissed the dangerous Shivam Dube on the very next ball. Mitchell fell to Harshal thereafter, with Chahar dismissing Mitchell Santner. Harshal removed Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni on successive balls.
Six wickets between Chahar and Harshal
It is worth noting that Chahar and Harshal shared six wickets for 47 runs from eight overs at an economy rate of 5.87. Meanwhile, all other bowlers conceded 119 runs, taking three wickets from 12 overs (ER: 9.91).
Third instance of Harshal dismissing Dhoni
Harshal has had a terrific match-up with the former CSK skipper Dhoni. The right-arm seamer knocked him over on the very first ball. Notably, Harshal has now dismissed Dhoni thrice in the IPL. The CSK batter has managed a strike rate of 75.75 in this battle (25 off 33 balls). Harshal has bowled as many as 16 dot balls to Dhoni.
15 wickets for Chahar against CSK
Chahar bowled a superb spell in PBKS's last match too, against CSK. He recorded figures worth 2/16 at Chepauk. The leg-spinner now has 15 wickets from 13 matches against the Super Kings in the IPL. Chahar averages 20.06 and has an economy rate of 6.14 against this side. He surpassed several veterans in terms of IPL wickets against CSK.
Chahar against Ravindra Jadeja
Chahar has restricted Ravindra Jadeja's strike rate to 87.87 in this match-up in the IPL. Of the 33 balls bowled by the wrist-spinner to Jadeja, 14 have been dot. Chahar has dismissed Jadeja once in the IPL.