Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar took three wickets each (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Chahar, Harshal record three-fers for PBKS against CSK

By Parth Dhall 06:20 pm May 05, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings' Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel continue their exploits in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The duo took three wickets each as PBKS restricted the Super Kings to 167/9 in Match 53 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Chahar took wickets in the middle overs, while Harshal returned at the death to perturb CSK. Here the key stats.

Spells

How Chahar and Harshal troubled CSK

CSK lost Ajinkya Rahane (12/1) after PBKS elected to field. However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad then added 57 runs with Daryl Mitchell. Chahar sent back the CSK captain in the eighth over. He dismissed the dangerous Shivam Dube on the very next ball. Mitchell fell to Harshal thereafter, with Chahar dismissing Mitchell Santner. Harshal removed Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni on successive balls.

Information

Six wickets between Chahar and Harshal

It is worth noting that Chahar and Harshal shared six wickets for 47 runs from eight overs at an economy rate of 5.87. Meanwhile, all other bowlers conceded 119 runs, taking three wickets from 12 overs (ER: 9.91).

Battle

Third instance of Harshal dismissing Dhoni

Harshal has had a terrific match-up with the former CSK skipper Dhoni. The right-arm seamer knocked him over on the very first ball. Notably, Harshal has now dismissed Dhoni thrice in the IPL. The CSK batter has managed a strike rate of 75.75 in this battle (25 off 33 balls). Harshal has bowled as many as 16 dot balls to Dhoni.

Chahar

15 wickets for Chahar against CSK

Chahar bowled a superb spell in PBKS's last match too, against CSK. He recorded figures worth 2/16 at Chepauk. The leg-spinner now has 15 wickets from 13 matches against the Super Kings in the IPL. Chahar averages 20.06 and has an economy rate of 6.14 against this side. He surpassed several veterans in terms of IPL wickets against CSK.

Information

Chahar against Ravindra Jadeja

Chahar has restricted Ravindra Jadeja's strike rate to 87.87 in this match-up in the IPL. Of the 33 balls bowled by the wrist-spinner to Jadeja, 14 have been dot. Chahar has dismissed Jadeja once in the IPL.