KKR knocked out of IPL 2025 after washout versus RCB
What's the story
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been knocked out of the IPL 2025 season.
KKR have been eliminated from the playoff race after their match versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, RCB have moved to the top of the IPL 2025 standings with this result.
RCB own 17 points from 12 matches (W8 L3 NR1).
Information
RCB can book a playoff berth on Sunday
As per Cricbuzz, RCB will be through to the playoffs if PBKS or DC lose on Sunday, May 18. PBKS face RR in Jaipur. On the other hand, DC take on GT in Delhi.
KKR
KKR out of IPL 2025
For KKR, this was a fitting blow. They were inconsistent throughout the season under Ajinkya Rahane and couldn't string together a good run.
Notably, KKR suffered their 2nd no result affair in IPL 2025.
After 13 matches, they have 5 wins and 6 losses (NR: 2). KKR are 6th with 12 points and their NRR reads +0.193.
Information
RCB are top of the standings
With this point, RCB are now top of the 10-team standings. After 12 matches, RCB own 17 points (W8 D3 NR1). RCB's NRR is +0.482.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Match 58. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Match Abandoned https://t.co/R7eQDiZoxH #RCBvKKR #TATAIPL #IPL2025— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2025