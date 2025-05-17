What's the story

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been knocked out of the IPL 2025 season.

KKR have been eliminated from the playoff race after their match versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, RCB have moved to the top of the IPL 2025 standings with this result.

RCB own 17 points from 12 matches (W8 L3 NR1).