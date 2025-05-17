What's the story

Italy's Jasmine Paolini has written her name in the history of tennis by becoming the first Italian woman to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia singles title in 40 years.

The sixth seed Paolini defeated fourth seed Coco Gauff of the United States 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday at Campo Centrale.

This is Paolini's third WTA singles title overall and her first on clay.

Here's more.