Jasmine Paolini makes history by winning 2025 Italian Open: Stats
What's the story
Italy's Jasmine Paolini has written her name in the history of tennis by becoming the first Italian woman to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia singles title in 40 years.
The sixth seed Paolini defeated fourth seed Coco Gauff of the United States 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday at Campo Centrale.
This is Paolini's third WTA singles title overall and her first on clay.
Here's more.
Historic achievement
Paolini's historic win at Rome
Paolini's win marks a historic milestone for Italian women's tennis.
She is the first woman to win her country's biggest event since Raffaella Reggi in 1985, who had won when the event was held in Taranto.
Further, Paolini is the first woman to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia title in Rome in the Open Era (since 1968).
As per Opta, Paolini is the third player this century to win her maiden clay court title in Rome after Jelena Dokic (2001) and Serena Williams (2002).
Ranking update
Paolini's victory impacts rankings
With her latest win, Paolini will reclaim her career-high ranking of World No. 4 on Monday, just in time for a probable Top 4 placement in the Roland Garros seedings.
Meanwhile, Gauff will also reach her career-high ranking of No. 2 on Monday.
Notably, this victory not only boosts Paolini's ranking but also solidifies her position as one of the top players in women's tennis.
Double title pursuit
Paolini aims for doubles title
Notably, Paolini's success in Rome isn't limited to singles. She and her partner Sara Errani will compete in the doubles final on Sunday, hoping to defend their title.
If successful, Paolini will be the first player since Vera Zvonareva at the 2009 Indian Wells to sweep both singles and doubles titles at a WTA 1000 event.
This could further cement her status as a top player in women's tennis.
Do you know?
Paolini joins Serena Williams in unique club
As per Opta, Paolini is the second player in the Open Era to win the women's singles title at the Italian Open after having turned 29. She joins Serena Williams, who did so in 2013, 2014 and 2016.