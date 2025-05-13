IPL 2025: Pat Cummins, Travis Head set to rejoin SRH
What's the story
Australian cricketers Pat Cummins and Travis Head are gearing up to rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad for the remainder of IPL 2025, reported ESPNcricinfo.
The duo had earlier left owing to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, which prompted a temporary suspension of IPL on May 9.
However, after the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 11, the season was decided to be resumed.
Player commitment
Cummins and Head's commitment to SRH
Despite being named in Australia's Test squad for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's from June 11, both players have shown their willingness to return to SRH.
This is despite the fact that the team has already been knocked out of the playoffs.
"Pat has a responsibility as captain of the franchise and is looking at returning," Cummins's manager Neil Maxwell told News Corp on Tuesday.
Team performance
SRH's current standing in IPL 2025
After finishing as runners-up in the last season, SRH have struggled in IPL 2025.
The team currently sits eighth in the standings, with just three wins from 11 matches.
Their remaining fixtures include away games against Lucknow Super Giants (May 19), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 23), and Kolkata Knight Riders (May 25) - all important matches that could define their final standing for this season.
Schedule update
Revised schedule for IPL 2025
The IPL has also released a revised schedule for the rest of the season, which features 13 league games and four playoff fixtures.
The remaining matches will be played across six venues - Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
The first qualifier will be played on May 29, with the Eliminator taking place on May 30. Qualifier 2 will be held on June 1 before the all-important final on June 3.