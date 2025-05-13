What's the story

Australian cricketers Pat Cummins and Travis Head are gearing up to rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad for the remainder of IPL 2025, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The duo had earlier left owing to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, which prompted a temporary suspension of IPL on May 9.

However, after the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 11, the season was decided to be resumed.