IPL 2025: Here's why CSK failed to qualify for playoffs
What's the story
The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a horrendous run in the 2025 season as they have been knocked out of the playoff race, having lost nine of their first 12 games.
Known for their consistency and competitive spirit, this year's campaign was marred by tactical inflexibility, underperformance from seasoned players, and a delayed trust in emerging talent.
Here are the key reasons behind CSK's lackluster performance.
#1
CSK's batting strategy fell short
In the era of T20 cricket, where teams regularly score above 220, CSK's batting approach appeared archaic.
They have breached the 200-run mark only twice this season but ended up losing the game on both occasions.
In fact, five of their six-highest team scores in IPL 2025 have resulted in defeats.
While CSK own the fourth-worst run rate (9.91) in powerplay this season, their scoring rate (9.91) is the third-worst in the final five overs, as per ESPNcrinfo.
#2
The ouster of Gaikwad
The untimely ouster of CSK's regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad due to an injury worsened CSK's batting woes.
Owing to the same, middle-order batters Shivam Dube (301 at 33.44) and Ravindra Jadeja (279 at 34.87) are the only CSK stars with 300-plus runs this year.
Meanwhile, Gaikwad's injury also meant a sudden shift in leadership as MS Dhoni again took over the reins.
#3
CSK's reluctance to trust young talent
In a season where underdogs and unknown players thrived, CSK hesitated to take risks on youth.
It was only in the latter half of the season that players like Shaikh Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, and Dewald Brevis started getting significant opportunities.
But introducing them during the high-pressure end of the season was little too late.
This conservative approach proved detrimental for CSK in IPL 2025.
#4
Struggles in bowling departmet
Noor Ahmad, who has taken 20 wickets at 17.25, has enjoyed a breakthrough season.
However, seasoned spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja failed to complement him in the middle overs.
Khaleel Ahmed has lacked support in the powerplay overs while Matheesha Pathirana, CSK's star bowler in death overs, has a 10-plus economy rate this year.
Overall, CSK's economy in IPL 2025 is 9.48.