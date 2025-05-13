What's the story

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a horrendous run in the 2025 season as they have been knocked out of the playoff race, having lost nine of their first 12 games.

Known for their consistency and competitive spirit, this year's campaign was marred by tactical inflexibility, underperformance from seasoned players, and a delayed trust in emerging talent.

Here are the key reasons behind CSK's lackluster performance.