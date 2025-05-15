Virat Kohli ruled the roost at these Test venues
What's the story
Indian legend Virat Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket after defining an entire era. He retired after unlocking a plethora of achievements.
Kohli's consistency was often marked by his dominance at specific venues, including Adelaide.
His ability to score runs on challenging decks is a hallmark of his illustrious career.
Here are the top three Test venues where Kohli has scored the most runs.
#1
Arun Jaitley Stadium in India
Kohli had a notable run at his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The local boy compiled 531 runs from four Tests at 66.37 at this venue. He slammed a ton and two half-centuries here.
Kohli hammered a match-winning double-century in the 2017 Delhi Test against Sri Lanka.
In 2019, the DDCA honored Kohli by naming a pavilion stand after him.
#2
Adelaide Oval in Australia
Kohli fancied batting at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. In fact, he slammed his maiden Test century on this iconic ground.
Kohli racked up 527 runs from just five Tests at an incredible impressive of 52.70 here. His tally includes three centuries and one fifty.
The 2014 Border-Gavaskar series saw him scoring twin hundreds in Adelaide, that too on captaincy debut.
#3
Wankhede Stadium in India
Kohli also fared well at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as the red-soil wicket assisted his technique.
In six Tests at this iconic venue, Kohli amassed 474 runs at an average of 47.40, with one double-century and three fifties.
Kohli's 235 against England in 2016 remains his most memorable knock here, as he led India to a commanding win.