Tim Southee joins England coaching staff as 'special skills consultant'
What's the story
Former New Zealand cricketer, Tim Southee, has been appointed as a 'special skills consultant' for the England cricket team.
He will link up with his ex-captain Brendon McCullum ahead of England's first Test match against Zimbabwe at the iconic Trent Bridge next week.
The 36-year-old cricketer is stepping into this role to replace James Anderson in the coaching staff.
Here are further details.
Career highlights
Illustrious career and retirement
Southee retired from Test cricket after New Zealand's 1-2 series defeat in against England last year.
He has taken a national-record of 776 wickets across formats in his 16-year career.
The former pacer played his last Test while Brendon McCullum was part of England's setup. The duo featured for the Kiwis on several occasions across formats.
Information
Second-most Test wickets for NZ
Southee bowed out as the second-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Test cricket (391). He is only behind the legendary Sir Richard Hadlee, who took 431 wickets in the format. Only two other NZ bowlers have taken 300+ Test wickets.
Coaching change
Southee's road to appointment
Anderson moved from his illustrious 21-year Test career into a coaching role last July.
His wealth of international experience was expected to be an asset in the back-room staff.
However, this summer he has opted for a season-long contract with Lancashire, having recovered from a calf injury.
As such, Southee has been appointed as his replacement in the England setup.
Contract terms
Southee's contract details and future plans
Southee's England team contract covers the upcoming Zimbabwe Test, starting May 22.
He will also be at the helm in the limited-overs series against West Indies, and five Tests against India in June and July.
His contract will end after the Oval Test in August, when he returns to playing duties with Birmingham Phoenix in Men's Hundred tournament.