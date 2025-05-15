What's the story

Former New Zealand cricketer, Tim Southee, has been appointed as a 'special skills consultant' for the England cricket team.

He will link up with his ex-captain Brendon McCullum ahead of England's first Test match against Zimbabwe at the iconic Trent Bridge next week.

The 36-year-old cricketer is stepping into this role to replace James Anderson in the coaching staff.

Here are further details.